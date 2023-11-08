Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

