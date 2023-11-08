Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Kinetik has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.66. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 6,645.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTK. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

