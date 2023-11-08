KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.88. 68,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,334. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $334.63 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.74. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,276 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

