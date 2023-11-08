Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSE:KDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 1,962,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 669,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.
Klondex Mines Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07.
Klondex Mines Company Profile
Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine covering approximately 19,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and ore milling facility covering approximately 30,000 acres situated in Elko County; and the Hollister mine approximately 18,000 acres located in Elko County.
