Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.64% of Knowles worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

