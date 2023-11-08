Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 413,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

