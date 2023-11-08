Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,449,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

