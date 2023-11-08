Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Kolibri Global Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

