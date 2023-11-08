Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $20.12. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 324,858 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

