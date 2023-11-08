Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.65. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.37.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

