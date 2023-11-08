KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 1.59%.
KVH Industries Price Performance
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $12.10.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.
