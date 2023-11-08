KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 1.59%.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVHI

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.