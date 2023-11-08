Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Announces Earnings Results

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KD opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $24,648,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

