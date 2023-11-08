Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Announces Earnings Results

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.
NYSE KD opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $24,648,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
