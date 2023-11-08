L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of L3Harris Technologies worth $231,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $181.18. 106,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,366. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $242.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

