L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

