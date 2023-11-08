Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.