Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Latham Group Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 52,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,908.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,908.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $375,973.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Latham Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Latham Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

