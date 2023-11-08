Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
LGI stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.