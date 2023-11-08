Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

