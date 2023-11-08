Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.5%.

NYSE:LEG opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

