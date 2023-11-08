Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 1,794,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,473,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

