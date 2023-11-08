Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

