Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LILA opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

