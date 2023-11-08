Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

