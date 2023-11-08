Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,509 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

