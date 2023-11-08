Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

STAG opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

