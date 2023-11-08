Lincoln National Corp Buys 440 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 522,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 754,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305,846 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,722,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2,477.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 198,799 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 370,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 141,905 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

