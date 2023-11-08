Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 236,268 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 268.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 225,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3046 dividend. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

