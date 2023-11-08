Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

