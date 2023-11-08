Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,479,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

