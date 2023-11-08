Lincoln National Corp Has $418,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

RYU stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

