Lincoln National Corp Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $95,013,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $248,041.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $248,041.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock worth $95,726,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 969.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

