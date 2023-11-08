Lincoln National Corp Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Gentex by 4,004.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after buying an additional 2,216,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.