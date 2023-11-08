Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

