Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

