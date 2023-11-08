Lincoln National Corp Purchases 334 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.