Lincoln National Corp Purchases 858 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

