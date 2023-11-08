Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,967 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

