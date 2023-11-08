Lincoln National Corp Takes $515,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

