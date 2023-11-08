Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $447.46. 86,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

