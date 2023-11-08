Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. Loews has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loews by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

