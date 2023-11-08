Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $685.34 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

