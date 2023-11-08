Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

