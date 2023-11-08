LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

LSI Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

LYTS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 24,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.05. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $25,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 101.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 279,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

