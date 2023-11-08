LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LSI Industries has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYTS. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 3,146 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $50,210.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,442.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 20,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $318,864.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 3,146 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $50,210.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,442.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,020 shares of company stock valued at $949,419. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LSI Industries by 2,724.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

