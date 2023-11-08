LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE:LTC opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 45.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

