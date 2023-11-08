Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded by R. F. Lafferty to “Hold”

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

LCID opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 96,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

