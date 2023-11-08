Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 8784767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Insider Activity

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,170,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000.

Lucid Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

