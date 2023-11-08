Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Lufax has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,330,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 606,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,765,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

