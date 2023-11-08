LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Shares Down 0.9%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.78 and last traded at $149.42. Approximately 114,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 176,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Barclays lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.31.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

