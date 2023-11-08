M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 99,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 52,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,339,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 127,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

