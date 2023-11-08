Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.67

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.665 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd.
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
